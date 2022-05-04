Lula criticizes Petro’s proposal to end oil exploration

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, once again a presidential candidate in Brazil.
NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, once again a presidential candidate in Brazil.
“In the world, this possibility is not real,” said the presidential candidate in Brazil.
May 04, 2022, 01:18 PM
Brazil’s presidential candidate Lula da Silva, referred in an interview with Time magazine to Gustavo Petro’s proposal to end oil exploration and that this be an initiative adopted by several countries, in a forceful way: “In the case of Brazil, it is not real. In the case of the world, it is not real.”
In this way, the great favorite to stay with the Presidency of Brazil again moved away from the idea of the candidate of the Historical Pact, who on several occasions has made it clear that If Gustavo Petro reaches the Presidency of Colombia, he would immediately order the definitive cessation of more oil exploration contracts in Colombia, as well as a review of the mining policy, as part of its plan to lead the country to a clean energy scenario.
Lula, who gave a long interview in Time Magazineof which is its cover in the most recent edition, clarified that it is not sensible to think that it is possible to put an end to oil exploration in the pit “as long as you don’t have (a source of) alternative energy.” To exemplify her postulate, she pointed to the case of Germany: “Angela Merkel decided to close all nuclear power plants. She did not count on the war in Ukraine and today Europe depends on Russia for energy.”
When asked by the magazine about Petro’s idea of creating a ‘bloc of anti-oil countries’ in Latin AmericaLula answered emphatically: “Look, Petro has the right to propose whatever he wants. But, in the case of Brazil, this is not real. In the case of the world, it is not real. We still need oil for a while.”
May 04, 2022, 01:18 PM
