For the president, “it is not possible” that 80% of the chemicals banned in Germany and the US are sold in Brazil

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Tuesday (17.Sep.2024) the use of pesticides in Brazil and compared the use of chemical products in other countries, such as Germany and the United States.

“It is not possible that 80% of pesticides banned in Germany can be sold here in Brazil. They are banned in the US, but can be sold here, as if we were a banana republic, where everything that is not used can be thrown away,” he said in a meeting with the heads of the Three Powers at the Planalto Palace to discuss the fight against fires in the country.

The Chief Executive said he was open to talking with the Ruralist Caucus, party leaders, Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation) and businesspeople in the sector to discuss the use of pesticides in the country.

“We are willing to talk to everyone. No one will be caught off guard by a bill submitted to the Chamber by our leader at 9 p.m. We will sit at a negotiating table and talk to everyone, those who like us, those who don’t, those who are civilized, and those who are not.”he declared.

AGROCHEMICALS IN BRAZIL

On December 28, President Lula sanctioned, with vetoes in 14 sections, a law which modifies the rules for the approval and marketing of pesticides.

The approved text establishes that pesticides and similar products may only be researched, produced, exported, imported, marketed and used if they are approved by a federal agency.

Lula vetoed the section that determined that only the Ministry of Agriculture could technically evaluate changes in pesticide registrations related to the production process, technical product specifications and changes in raw materials or additives.

The president also did not approve the part that said the ministry would be responsible for cases of reassessment of the risks of pesticides.