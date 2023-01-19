Use of outsourced labor on site undermines the government’s speech, according to the president

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Thursday (19.jan.2023) the use of outsourced labor at the Planalto Palace.

The petista said that he discussed the subject with the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa.

“It makes no sense inside the Palace where the President of the Republic is, who talks about social justice every day, for us to have outsourced workers in here”said the president.

“We have to hire the person professionally, these people have to be treated with dignity, these people have to earn more than the minimum and these people have to have health insurance. If not, our speech becomes evasive”declared Lula.

The president made the statements at a meeting with representatives of universities and federal institutes at the Planalto Palace.

Lula mentioned the outsourced workers talking about the cleaning and repairs carried out at the government headquarters after the building was attacked by extremists on 8 de Janeiro.

