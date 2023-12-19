President says he was “irritated” by the bad forecast for the Brazilian economy and said that the organization gave an opinion “about what it doesn’t know”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023) that he was “irritated” with the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) estimate that Brazil's public debt should reach 80% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2024 if there is no balance in public accounts after the implementation of the fiscal framework.

According to the organization, the country's debt could reach 100% of GDP in 2037. In October, Lula said that the country would be unlikely to meet the fiscal target in 2024. The debt trajectory is “highly sensitive” to implementing the reform agenda, according to the report. Here's the complete of the organization's study, with 126 pages in English (PDF – 3 MB).

“I got very angry. I saw a headline about the OECD passing judgment on the Brazilian economy. I even want to take advantage of this recording here and tell the people at the OECD that, when the end of next year arrives, I will invite you for coffee to prove that you were wrong regarding the forecast. How do you make a guess that you don't know? […] Brazil will grow, it will be possible to grow”, he said during his weekly live “Conversation with the president”.

According to Lula, the investment possibilities in the country are “very big” and the money is “circulating little by little in people's hands”. “So, I'm very optimistic about 2024. Don't ask me to be pessimistic, because it doesn't fit here“, he said.

During the broadcast, the president said that he is finishing the 1st year of his 3rd term as head of the federal Executive “very happy” for the results he obtained with Congress, especially in relation to the approval of tax reform. For the president, 2024 will be a year of challenges, in which his focus will be to travel around Brazil and transform the country into a “construction site”.

“It won't solve all the problems, but it is a gigantic step towards Brazil returning to being a civilized country with economic growth, distribution of wealth and improvement in people's quality of life. Nothing better could have happened to me than what happened this year in government“, he said.

Lula praised the work of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the Government leaders in Congress for approving economic projects of interest to the Executive. The president did not comment, however, on the difficulties he had in some votes, especially the overturning of 13 of his vetoes last week. Among these vetoes were some important ones, such as payroll tax relief.

The president stated that he wants to transform Brazil into a middle class country and that this will be his challenge in 2024. He also stated that he will travel throughout the country to inaugurate works. “Let's go around, let's do a lot of hopping around, because the country needs encouragement, motivation“, he said.