President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that the property belonging to the family of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, the former assistant to former President Jair Bolsonaro, must belong to the “paladin of discord”, in reference to the former president. Chief Executive. The statement was given at an event for the signing of the Paulo Gustavo Law, on the night of this Thursday, 11, in Salvador.

A report by the Metrópoles portal published on Wednesday, 10, revealed that Cid’s family maintains a trust (Cid Family Trust) in the United States, even owning a mansion valued at R$ 8.5 million in California.

“They just discovered an $8 million house by, what’s his name? From Bolsonaro’s aide,” said Lula, during the event. “Certainly an 8 million dollar house is not for the aide, it is certainly for the champion of discord, ignorance, denialism.”