BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized this Monday the lack of response from the Armed Forces to Bolsonaristas encampments outside barracks across the country asking for an illegal intervention by the military against his election, and said that “it would the impression” that some people were enjoying this situation.

In a speech during a meeting with governors and the presidents of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) after attacks by radical Bolsonaristas on the headquarters of the Three Powers on Sunday, Lula said that the vandals “want a coup, and they won’t to have”.

“People are freely claiming the coup in front of the barracks, and nothing has been done by any barracks, not a single general has moved to say that this cannot happen, it is forbidden to ask for this. It gave the impression that there were people who liked it when the people were clamoring for the coup”, he said.

(By Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Pedro Fonseca and Flávia Marreiro)