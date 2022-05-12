“The mentality of those who did it is a slave”, says the former president to unionists

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Thursday (May 12, 2022) associated the labor reform made in the government of Michel Temer (MDB) to a slave mentality. The changes included rules on unions.

“The mentality of those who carried out the labor reform and the union reform is the slave mentality”said Lula.

“The mentality of those who think that the union does not have to be strong, that the union does not have representation. In the developed world, where you have a strong economy, you have a strong union”declared the former president.

The reform created intermittent work and ended the union tax, among other changes.

The PT member stated that he was not against making changes to the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) to adapt to the current market, but that this should have been done with more participation of the unions.

Lula made the statements in the SindiMaisan event held by unionists to discuss union activity.

“The capital-labor relationship cannot continue as it is today. Brazil will not be a civilized country if we do not understand that both parties must be treated on equal terms”, said Lulu.

“The State does not have to take part in one side or the other”, said the former president. According to him, the State must serve as arbiter of the negotiation between the parties.

the last search PowerDate, disclosed on Wednesday (May 11, 2022), it shows Lula with 42% of the voting intentions for President of the Republic.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who will seek reelection, has 35%. It had been growing in the polls, but now it has stalled.