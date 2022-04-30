By Lisandra Paraguassu

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again criticized President Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Federal Supreme Court (STF), during an event with women from the periphery of São Paulo on Saturday, and said that Bolsonaro only knows the hate.

“He only knows hate, hate, hate. Hatred against blacks, against women, against LGBT… and now it’s hatred towards the Supreme Court. He has now decided to fight with the Supreme Court,” Lula said, adding that “there are a lot of 17-year-olds” accused of much smaller things, but Bolsonaro never worried about that.

“Instead of giving a pardon to those who deserve a pardon, he decided to pardon a friend of his who offended the Supreme Court,” he added.

The former president was referring to the pardon granted by Bolsonaro to allied federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), sentenced by the STF to eight years and nine months in prison for threats to the court, ministers and democracy.

Even before the sentence was final, Bolsonaro published a decree of individual grace pardoning Silveira, which opened a new crisis with the STF.

The statements were made at an event with hundreds of women in a neighborhood on the outskirts of São Paulo. The meeting, organized by residents’ associations, was made to address food inflation, which directly affects the low-income population.

On the spot, references to Bolsonaro, among the population, were made only in the midst of unflattering names and cursing.

Lula once again complained about the price of food and said that gas – which had another readjustment last week – should be part of the basic food basket.

“My commitment is not with the banker, it is not with the high business community, it is not with the farmer, but with the poor people of this country”, he said.

Upon hearing from some women that he was already elected, Lula made an expression of doubt and again asked people to vote and pay attention to who they vote for.

“Our vote is no small thing, our vote is a revolutionary act. We have to know what is done with our vote”, he said, adding later: “We are going to restore democracy on October 2nd by sending this citizen to live in his place”.

