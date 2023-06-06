President declared that event in honor of Environment Day is a signal after 4 years of “neglect and abandonment”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (5.Jun.2023) that the environment “it returned” to be a priority after 4 years of “Disregard and Abandonment”. Criticism of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was taken during an event in honor of World Environment Day in Planalto.

“Not just because it is the 1st environmental commemoration of our government, but because it signals that the environment is once again a priority after 4 years of neglect and abandonment”he declared.

Lula again affirmed that Brazil will once again become a world reference in sustainability, tackling climate change and deforestation: “A commitment not only to the Brazilian population, but to all peoples who are going through or will go through the most severe weather events of all times.”

The petista declared to know the “size” the challenge of ending deforestation by 2030, but it was said “determined” in meeting the goal.

Also during the event, Lula signed decrees with measures for environmental protection and vetoes to provisional measure of the Atlantic Forestwhich facilitated obtaining environmental licensing in the forest.

In addition, Lula and the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, resumed the plan to protect and prevent deforestation in the Amazon. The document has 4 pillars and 130 goals to be met from 2023 to 2027.

Lula again defended the sustainable economic exploitation of the forest: “There should be no contradiction between economic growth and preservation of the environment. Public resources exist to encourage the development of the country, boosting the economy. But never to finance environmental crime. Anyone who insists on practicing illegalities will not have access to credit, and will be subject to the rigors of the law.”