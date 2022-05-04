Former president graced the cover of the American magazine and said that the United Nations “no longer represents anything”
Time magazine released this Wednesday (May 4, 2022) the cover of the next edition of the American magazine, printed by the former president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).
The issue will be published the week of May 23-30 and classifies it as “the most popular president in Brazil”.
In an interview, Lula spoke ill of the Bolsonaro government, commented on racism in Brazil and also criticized the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. She said the Ukrainian “looked for war”. He also said that the UN (United Nations) “does not represent anything anymore”. Last week, PT had commemorated an opinion by a UN commission that said Sérgio Moro was “partial” in the trial of the former president.
THE Time article speak in “dramatic arcs” of Lula’s story. quote “hero’s journey” childhood in poverty, through involvement in the trade union movement to becoming president, and mentions “tragedy” when talking about his arrest, when he was forced to “watch from outside” While “rivals dismantled his legacy”.
Read excerpts from interview:
- policy – “I never gave up”;
- elections – “I’m only running because I can do better than before”;
- Russia vs Ukraine – “War is not a solution”;
- sanctions – “We will have to pay the bill because of the war in Ukraine. Argentina, Bolivia will also have to pay. You are not punishing Putin. You are punishing many different countries, you are punishing humanity.”;
- UN – “Today’s UN no longer represents anything. Today’s UN is not taken seriously by governments. Because everyone makes a decision without respecting the UN […] So we need to rebuild the UN, put more countries, involve more people”;
- Zelensky – “I see the president of Ukraine, speaking on television, being applauded, being cheered by all parliamentarians [europeus]. This guy is as responsible as Putin for the war. Because in war, there is not just one person to blame.”;
- Joe Biden – “Biden could have avoided [a guerra]not incited”. “He could have participated more. Biden could have flown to Moscow to talk to Putin. That’s the kind of attitude you expect from a leader”;
- foreign policy – “Brazil will once again be a protagonist on the international scene”;
- campaign – “I don’t think it’s possible for you to be a good president if you only have hate inside you, if you only have revenge inside you. Not. You have to have peace and think about the future. What happened, happened. I will build a new Brazil”.
#Lula #criticizes #Biden #Zelensky #interview #Times
