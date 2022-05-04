Former president graced the cover of the American magazine and said that the United Nations “no longer represents anything”

Time magazine released this Wednesday (May 4, 2022) the cover of the next edition of the American magazine, printed by the former president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The issue will be published the week of May 23-30 and classifies it as “the most popular president in Brazil”.

In an interview, Lula spoke ill of the Bolsonaro government, commented on racism in Brazil and also criticized the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. She said the Ukrainian “looked for war”. He also said that the UN (United Nations) “does not represent anything anymore”. Last week, PT had commemorated an opinion by a UN commission that said Sérgio Moro was “partial” in the trial of the former president.

THE Time article speak in “dramatic arcs” of Lula’s story. quote “hero’s journey” childhood in poverty, through involvement in the trade union movement to becoming president, and mentions “tragedy” when talking about his arrest, when he was forced to “watch from outside” While “rivals dismantled his legacy”.

Read excerpts from interview: