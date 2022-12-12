Lula da Silva, president-elect of Brazil, during the ceremony on Monday in Brasilia. Eraldo Peres (AP)

The elected president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, already has the certification of justice that accredits him as the winner of the last elections. It is a protocol requirement for him to take office on January 1, but the discreet ceremony on Monday in the Superior Electoral Tribunal became a closed defense of democracy against the attacks of Bolsonarismo. Lula quoted the word democracy up to 20 times in his brief speech. Visibly moved, he could not help crying when he remembered the first time he was chosen by the Brazilians at the polls, exactly 20 years ago. “In my first ceremony, in 2002, I remembered the audacity of the Brazilian people in granting the diploma [que le acredita como ganador] someone questioned so many times for not having a university degree”, said the most famous metalworker in the country with a broken voice.

After compiling himself, the future Brazilian president continued with his speech emphasizing that the past elections, in which he overcame the extreme right by the minimum, just over two million votes in a country of 215 million inhabitants, were a challenge to the rule of law: “When a democratic political debate was expected, the nation was poisoned with lies produced in the underworld of social networks. They sowed lies and hatred, and the country reaped a political violence that was only seen in the saddest pages of our history. And still, democracy won,” he said.

Lula assured that democracy is being challenged all over the planet, and that it is experiencing its most delicate moment since World War II, and threw a dart at the big technology companies, accusing the digital platforms that act “profitably and absolutely irresponsible”. Lula did not at any time mention the still president Jair Bolsonaro by his name, although he defined his mandate as a “Government of national destruction” that leaves a perverse legacy, especially for the most vulnerable population. He thanked the support of the parties that joined his broad democratic front and the arduous task of the Federal Supreme Court and the Electoral Justice itself, which in recent years acted as containment dams against the attacks of the most radical Bolsonarism.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, president of the electoral court and chosen by the extreme right as the enemy to beat, stressed that the electoral process took place without any type of fraud, describing as “extremists, authoritarians and criminals” those who insist on questioning the result of the polls and warned that all those who attack democratic institutions will be held accountable. De Moraes led the electoral process with an iron fist, and in recent weeks he determined the blocking of the social media accounts of prominent Bolsonaro deputies who did not stop spreading hoaxes about the elections.

Since Lula prevailed at the polls on October 30, far-right militants have been protesting in front of the Armed Forces barracks calling for military intervention to prevent Lula from assuming power. The protests have been losing steam over time, and although there were fears about what could happen with the diploma this Monday in Brasilia, the ceremony took place as normal.

Already with the president’s diploma in his hands, Lula will dedicate the next few days to continue announcing the members of his future government. At the moment the hard core is known: Economy, Defense, Justice, Foreign Affairs and Civil House (equivalent to prime minister), but there are dozens of ministers to be announced. They are expected to be around thirty, to accommodate all the parties that supported him or that promise support in exchange for governance in Congress. If this Monday’s ceremony was brief and without great lavishness, the opposite is expected for January 1: Brasilia will be armored to receive dozens of heads of state, and an estimated 300,000 supporters eager to see how Lula raises the ramp of the Planalto Palace, seat of the Brazilian Government.

