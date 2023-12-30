Mover will have tax benefits until 2028 and will replace Rota 2030, which expires in 2023; package has incentives for less polluting vehicles

The government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) launched this Saturday (Dec 30, 2023) a R$ 19 billion tax incentive program for the automotive sector: the To move (Green Mobility and Innovation Program), lasting 5 years. The program will replace Rota 2030, a package that expires on December 31, 2023.

A tax waiver with incentives for companies that invest in decarbonization and meet the program's mandatory requirements, must be converted into financial credits by 2028. This is a demand from automakers, who worked throughout the year to extend the benefits and model the new phase of Rota 2030 with the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who is Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services. In October, he announced that the new phase will cut R$3 billion in taxes from the mobility sector.

The program was created by MP (provisional measure) signed by the president and published in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union. Here's the complete of the text, nº 1,205 of 2023 (PDF – 423 kB). In addition to Lula and Alckmin, the document was signed by ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Luciana Santos (Science and Technology).

As it has the force of law, the provisional measure is already in force. It will have to be evaluated by Congress within 120 days to remain in force.

R$19 billion

The amount of the tax waiver will be divided as follows:

2024 – R$3.5 billion

– R$3.5 billion 2025 – R$3.8 billion

– R$3.8 billion 2026 – R$3.9 billion

– R$3.9 billion 2027 – R$4 billion

– R$4 billion 2028 – R$4.1 billion

In Rota 2030, the average annual incentive until 2022 was R$1.7 billion. The previous program was created in 2018 and offered a series of tax incentives to the automotive industry in exchange for compensation, such as investment in R&D (Research and Development) and reduction of polluting gas emissions. The 1st phase of the package guaranteed benefits to the sector for 5 years.

In the new phase, Mover expands the sustainability requirements of the automotive fleet and includes benefits for the mobility and logistics sector as a whole. It also expands incentives for the production of less polluting vehicles, such as electric, hybrids and other alternative forms of low-carbon propulsion.

The text establishes new minimum recycling limits in the manufacture of vehicles and charges less tax to those who pollute less. The goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, establishing requirements so that vehicles leave factories more economical, safer and less polluting.

UNDERSTAND WHAT CHANGES

The new program creates what the government has called IPI Green. A reward or penalty system in the collection of Tax on Industrialized Products, based on indicators that take into account:

the energy source for propulsion;

energy consumption;

engine power;

recyclability;

structural performance and steering assistive technologies.

This system does not involve tax waivers – as some will pay below the normal rate, but others will pay above. The rates will be defined by presidential decree in the coming months.

On another front, the government will grant tax breaks proportionally to companies' investments in R&D. The parameters, however, have changed compared to the previous program.

: companies had to invest at least 0.3% of gross operating revenue in R&D, per year, and each real invested allowed a deduction of up to R$0.12 in IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) or CSLL ( Social Contribution on Net Income how it looks on Mover: companies need to invest 0.3% to 0.6% of revenue. For each real invested you will be entitled to financial credits between R$0.50 and R$3.20. These credits can be used to reduce any federal tax.

The MP establishes the reduction of import taxes for manufacturers that import parts and components without similar national ones, as long as they invest 2% of the total imported in research, development and innovation projects in priority programs in the supply chain.

The FNDIT (National Fund for Industrial and Technological Development) will also be created, which will be managed by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). The expectation is that the fund's investments will reach R$300 million to R$500 million per year.

Another novelty is the adoption of the emissions measurement system “from the well to the wheel“, that is, considering the entire cycle of the energy source used. In the case of ethanol, for example, emissions will be measured from the planting of sugarcane to the burning of fuel in the engine, through harvesting, processing and transportation, among other stages.

In the medium term, the new program defines an even broader measurement, known as “from cradle to grave”, which will be valid from 2027 and will cover the carbon footprint of all components and all stages of production, use and disposal of the vehicle.

Mover will also require the use of recycled material in the manufacture of vehicles, with a minimum rate not yet defined, but which should be above 50%.