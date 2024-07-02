Low-income families will have priority in the implementation of renewable electricity generation at reduced costs

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) instituted this Monday (1st July 2024) the Clean Energy Program in MCMV (My House, My Life). According to the decree published in DOU (Official Diary of the Union), the objective is to promote the implementation of renewable electricity generation.

Families that fall into bracket 1 of the housing program and receive up to R$2,640 will have priority in the installation of services to reduce electricity costs. Read the full of the decree (PDF – 112 kB).

The program will be managed by Ministry of Citieswhich may include other beneficiaries, depending on economic and social viability. Starting in December 2025, MCMV condominiums that have the PBE (Brazilian Labeling Program) certificate – a classification that evaluates a building’s energy performance – may be prioritized.

Investments may be made with budgetary resources such as investment funds, parliamentary amendments and credit operations.

The contracting of investments will be determined by joint act of the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of Cities. They will be responsible for defining annual contracting targets, in a way that minimizes the impact on other consumers in the Brazilian electricity sector.

The cost of the electricity distribution infrastructure to the benefiting homes will be covered by the concessionaires and distributors.

The program also allows the sale of surplus electricity. According to the decree, this will be used primarily to compensate beneficiary consumer units. It can then be purchased by the distributor or sold to government agencies.

The proceeds from sales may be used to pay the minimum invoice amount charged to program beneficiaries.