Senator declares that former president Bolsonaro handed over public accounts in the black and that the PT member turned them into “complete chaos”

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) declared this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) created a “fiscal pandemonium” after having received the “accounts in the blue” of his father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The congressman shared an excerpt from Lula’s interview The Radio Societyin Bahia, this 3rd, in which it says that “nobody in the country took better care of public spending” than him.

“What nerve! The public accounts are in complete chaos and he says something like that. The one who really took care of the public accounts was Jair Bolsonaro, the data shows. The captain handed over the accounts in the black, with everything organized. Lula took over and created fiscal pandemonium,” declared on your X (formerly Twitter) profile.