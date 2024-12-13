Lula continues to recover after the drain in his skull was removed

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, recovers without problems in an intensive care unit after his doctors removed the intracranial drain that was inserted this Thursday in a second surgery he underwent to treat a hemorrhage in his head.

The president “remain lucid and oriented; converses normally; He ate well and received visits from his family,” according to the medical bulletin released this Thursday night by the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital of São Paulo.

According to the note, the 79-year-old head of state underwent embolization of the middle meningeal artery in the morning to minimize the risk of possible new intracranial hemorrhages.

“In the afternoon new laboratory tests were performed and at the beginning of the night the intracranial drain was removed, without incident,” the bulletin adds.

According to the doctors responsible for the two surgeries, the risk of a new intracranial hemorrhage is “minimal” after the complementary and “preventive” procedure carried out this Thursday.

The intervention lasted about an hour and managed to block, by means of a catheter, an artery that irrigates the part of the meninge, where the president had the hemorrhage.

According to doctors, Lula will most likely be moved from the intensive care unit to a common room on Friday and will be discharged and return to the Presidential Palace of Planalto between Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The president was transferred on Monday night from Brasilia to São Paulo to undergo a first emergency surgery to drain the hematoma that was detected by doctors after he complained of severe headaches.

The bruise is the result of the fall he suffered on October 19 in the Alvorada Palace, the president’s official residence, when he hit his head in the bathroom and had to receive five stitches in the back of his neck.