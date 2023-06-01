President spoke by phone with Pope Francis this Wednesday (May 31) and invited the pontiff to visit Brazil

O President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) plans to visit his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and Pope Francis at the end of June. The Chief Executive spoke this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) by telephone with the Pontiff and invited him to come to Brazil. They dealt with the war in Ukraine, the fight against hunger and the role of the Catholic Church in preserving the Amazon. Lula was with Francis at the Vatican in February 2020. With the French president, she wants to discuss the Mercosur agreement with the European Union, solutions to the European conflict and measures for environmental preservation. Both met in Japan, during a meeting of the G7 (group of the richest countries in the world).