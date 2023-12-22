An excerpt from the Christmas pardon also proposes exempting poorer prisoners from payment; proposal meets resistance in the Planalto

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) considers maintaining in the Christmas pardon decree the forgiveness of fines of up to R$20,000 for inmates. In case of higher values, as determined by the Power360the text from the Ministry of Justice establishes that pardons can only be granted to the poorest prisoners.

Lula discusses the proposal this Friday morning (Dec 22, 2023) with Flávio Dino, minister of Justice and Public Security, and the candidate for the vacancy, Wellington César Lima e Silva, current special secretary for Legal Affairs of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic.

This section about economic forgiveness is met with resistance from government allies and prosecutors' associations, who question the financial and legal impact that the measure will cause.

In the Civil House, according to the Power360, 3 points of the pardon are consolidated. Those arrested for environmental crimes, crimes against women and attacks on democracy will not be eligible for pardon. –in this case, it includes those arrested on January 8th.

The text was produced by the CNPCP (National Council for Penal Policies), a consultative body of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Now, it is being analyzed by Lula.

The proposal establishes a ban on pardons for faction leaders and those convicted of:

genocide;

terrorism;

crimes against democracy;

racism;

crimes in any context of aggression against women;

torture;

crimes against the environment;

Crimes against public administration.

The text also grants benefits to women prisoners who have children under the age of 12. In addition to inmates in situations of:

paraplegia, quadriplegia, monoplegia, those suffering from chronic diseases;

prisoners with severe autism spectrum disorder; It is

prisoners who were victims of torture by police officers during their arrest.



The text also establishes that prisoners covered by the pardon must have served an amount of their sentence, which varies according to the degree of the crime.

Excluding those arrested for the crimes mentioned in the text, any prisoner may benefit from the Christmas pardon. However, it will depend on the decision of the judges and also on the presentation of requests by defense lawyers or the Public Defender's Office. A data from CNPCP shows that more than 30,000 prisoners would be released without the need for a pardon.

UNDERSTAND

The pardon is the remission of the sentence for some detentions if the requirements established by a decree of the President of the Republic are met. The determination is guided by the guidelines defined by the CNPCP.

Watch the episode Power Explains about the Christmas reprieve (3min38s):