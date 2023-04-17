Institution completed 1 century this Sunday (April 16); president stated that the date “is a fact to be celebrated”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) used his Twitter profile to congratulate the centenary of Union of Banking and Finance Employees of São Paulo, Osasco and Regioncelebrated this Sunday (16.Apr.2023). “Exactly 10 years ago, celebrating the anniversary of the Bank Workers’ Union, which today celebrates its centenary. Completing 100 years in defense of workers and democracy is a fact to celebrate. My hug to the companions who built this story “wrote the PT.