“We are going to work together for better and stronger relations between our countries”, said the Brazilian president

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) congratulated economist Santiago Peña, elected president of Paraguay this Sunday night (30.Apr.2023). In your Twitter profilesaid he will work closely with the leader of the Colorado Party “for better and stronger relationships” between the 2 countries. Peña will head the Palacio de los López for 5 years.



