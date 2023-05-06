PT wants to discuss war and considers important the presence of India, Indonesia and Vietnam to dialogue with Russia

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) confirmed on the afternoon of this Friday (May 5, 2023) participation in the external engagement segment of the G7 Summit, which will be held from May 20 to 21, in Hiroshima, Japan.

Planalto never considered, in fact, not going to the event, however, Lula previously said he did not know if he would go to pressure the Japanese government to give him a prominent place at the Summit. At the meeting, the head of the Executive intends to discuss the war in Ukraine and considers that the presence of India, Indonesia and Vietnam is important to negotiate a dialogue with Russia.

According to the government of Japan, in addition to the group that makes up the G7 –Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom– and Brazil, The following countries were also invited to the meeting:

Australia;

Comoros;

Cook Islands;

India;

Indonesia;

Republic of Korea and

Vietnam.

Representatives of the UN (United Nations Organization), the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the International Energy Agency, the WHO (World Health Organization), the World Trade and the EU (European Union).

This will be the 7th time that Lula will participate in Summit meetings, with Brazil having been invited in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the presence of the PT marks the “retake” Brazil’s engagement with the G7. Topics such as peace and security, health, development, gender issues, climate, energy and the environment must be discussed.

“Brazil shares values ​​that bring together the G7 countries – such as strengthening democracy, economic modernization and the protection of the environment and human rights– and maintains permanent coordination with its members on issues on the international agenda, whether bilaterally, whether within the scope of the G20 and international organizations in which Brazil and the members of the G7 interact”said the ministry.