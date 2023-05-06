The federal government confirmed this Friday (5) the participation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the G7 summit, a group that brings together the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany and Canada. Brazil will participate in the external engagement segment, which will take place in the city of Hiroshima, on the 20th and 21st of May.

“Brazil shares values ​​that bring together the G7 countries – such as the strengthening of democracy, economic modernization and the protection of the environment and human rights – and maintains permanent coordination with its members on topics on the international agenda, whether bilaterally, either within the scope of the G20 and international organizations in which Brazil and the members of the G7 interact”, says the note released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Itamaraty Palace also informed that, in agreement with the Japanese government, in addition to the G7 countries and Brazil, Australia, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, Republic of Korea and Vietnam were invited to the meeting, in addition to representatives of the Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the International Energy Agency, the World Health Organization, the World Trade Organization and the European Union.

This will be Lula’s seventh participation in the G7 meeting. The Brazilian president was present at six meetings of the group, between 2003 and 2009. The G7 brings together the most developed economies in the world.

The Brazilian government informed that, among other topics, the external engagement segment of the G7 will discuss the challenges faced by the international community in areas such as peace and security, health, development, gender issues, climate, energy and environment.