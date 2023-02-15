By Pedro Fonseca

(Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed on Wednesday the launch next week of the new Bolsa Família program, which will cost 600 reais a month with an additional 150 reais per child up to 6 years old.

“Next week we are going to announce a new Bolsa Familia of 600 reais and another 150 reais per child, so that families will be able to buy quality food for their children”, said Lula in a speech after visiting a construction site for duplicating the BR- 101 in Maruim (SE).

The new Bolsa Família maintains the base value of the former Auxílio Brasil and will have an additional amount per child up to 6 years old, but will also resume the so-called conditioning measures – measures that must be taken by families to continue receiving payment, including keeping children enrolled at school and vaccinations up to date.

The government has been doing a fine-tooth comb on the program’s current payments, after raising evidence of irregularities in the expansion of the program made by the previous government of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

This week Lula started a series of trips around the country to relaunch initiatives and resume actions left aside by the previous government, in search of a sequence of positive news for the first 100 days of his administration. The day before, he signed the provisional measure to relaunch Minha Casa, Minha Vida.

