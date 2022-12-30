By Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed, in a publication this Friday on social media, that the indigenous elected federal deputy Joenia Wapichana (Rede-RR) will be president of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) in her management.

“I was with @Joenia Wapichana, who will assume the presidency of Funai in our government. For the first time, we will finally have Funai presided over by an indigenous woman, within the structure of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. New times for Brazil!”, he said.

The day before, Lula had confirmed another elected federal deputy, Sonia Guajajara (PSOL-SP), an indigenous leader in Maranhão, as the first minister of the new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples.

The new government promises to revitalize the protection and actions for indigenous peoples, quilombolas and native peoples in its government, after a series of criticisms inside and outside the country to the performance in this area in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in the last four years.