12/25/2023 – 14:13

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reiterated this Monday, the 25th, the government's commitment to bringing to Brazil families who are in the Gaza Strip and want to return to the country. He once again condemned the war in the Middle East between Israel and the group Hamas and said that Brazil will continue to “root and fight” with the United Nations (UN) to build a climate of peace.

Lula participated this Monday, Christmas Day, in a lunch with the third group of Brazilians repatriated from the Gaza Strip who disembarked last Saturday in Brasília. The Chief Executive left without speaking to the press. The event lasted just over half an hour and took place at the Transit Hotel at the Air Base in the federal capital.

“If there are more people that we can release, we will look for them and bring them back to Brazil. I want to tell you that it is not humanly possible to accept what is happening at the border. The death of so many women and children, the destruction of all the heritage that was built by the Palestinian people, is not possible. I am sure that here in Brazil you will be at peace”, said Lula.

The Brazilians and their families left the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the 21st. They were received in Egypt by embassy authorities and transported across the border to the capital Cairo, where they spent one night. On Friday, the group embarked for Brasília.

Initially, Itamaraty reported that 32 people left the Palestinian enclave in the third group of repatriates, but, according to information from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), responsible for the aircraft, only 30 boarded. The other two would have been left off the flight for medical reasons. The same FAB flight that went to Egypt to pick up the Brazilians took, on the way, six tons of humanitarian aid, including water purifiers and energy generation equipment.