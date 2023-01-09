Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday condemned the storming of “vandals” the headquarters of Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace of Planalto in Brasilia, an attack that also sparked a series of international condemnations.
On Sunday, hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed those headquarters, a week after Lula was inaugurated as president.
“We will find them all, and they will all be punished,” Lula said, stressing that “democracy guarantees freedom of expression, but it also requires respect for institutions.” Likewise, he issued a decree stipulating a “federal intervention” for the security forces in order to regain control of the capital’s security.
“What these vandals have done is unprecedented in the history of our country. Those who financed (these protests) will pay the price for these irresponsible and undemocratic actions,” Lula continued.
At least 150 Bolsonaro supporters were arrested after the main authorities’ headquarters were stormed and looted, according to several media outlets.
For its part, Senate police announced that they had arrested 30 people who stormed the Congressional Building.
By nightfall in the Brazilian capital, the security forces seemed to be gradually regaining control of the situation, and water cannons were used to drive away the demonstrators.
The Brazilian police evacuated the headquarters of the National Congress on Sunday, several hours after it was stormed by hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters, according to journalists at Agence France-Presse.
President Lula inspected the presidential palace and the Supreme Court upon his return to Brasilia, according to footage broadcast by Globo.
