Petista said that Russia made a “classic mistake” of invading another territory and offered to talk to Putin and Zelensky

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Monday (30.jan.2023) the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and denied a request made by Germany to send ammunition for war tanks that would be passed on to the Ukrainian government. The Chief Executive also suggested the creation of a group of countries that could negotiate peace in the region and said that China needs to “put your hands in the dough” for this objective.

“Brazil has no interest in passing on ammunition so that they are not used in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Brazil is a country of peace. Brazil does not want to have any participation, even indirect”said.

The president’s statement was given to journalists at the Planalto Palace, after the PT’s meeting with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. Lula also stated that the word peace is “barely used” when it comes to conflict resolution.

For the 1st time, Lula was more emphatic when saying that Russia committed the “classic error” to invade the territory of another country and that the “reason” of war needed to become clearer.

“Today I have more clarity, I think Russia made the classic mistake of invading the territory of another country. But I still think that when one doesn’t want to, two don’t fight. And I have heard very little about how to find peace between Russia and Ukraine. I know it’s not easy, but I know that they start something and then they don’t know how to finish it.”said next to Scholz.

Lula said that his suggestion is that a group of countries sit down at the table to “Find Peace”. He said he had already spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron and Scholz on the subject. He also promised to take the idea to US President Joe Biden, whom he will visit on February 10. And he demanded from the Chinese greater participation in the negotiations for the end of the war.

“You need to have someone at the negotiating table, and that’s where I think our Chinese friends play a very important role. This is one of the topics I want to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping. China has to get its hands dirty to find peace.”, said. Lula should travel to the eastern country in March.

The Brazilian president also said that he will help in whatever way he can to end the war and said he had no “no problem” to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky if necessary.

In a statement, the Planalto Palace stated that at Lula’s meeting with Scholz, both “reviewed” major global issues, lamenting the “loss of human life and the destruction of civilian infrastructure” caused by the conflict in Eastern Europe.

The text also says that, during the meeting, the leaders highlighted the “violation of territorial integrity” of Ukraine by Russia as a violation “aggravating” of international law.

Lula and Scholz also dealt with the global effects of the war, mainly with regard to food and energy security in the poorest regions of the planet. According to the statement, both “stressed the need to promote a just and lasting peace”.

Despite the Brazilian president’s declaration of not wanting to send ammunition to the conflict, Germany announced last Wednesday (25.jan) the sending of advanced war tanks to Ukraine, a decision allowed by Scholz. In addition to Germany, the United States and Spain also sent tanks.

Scholz’s visit to Brazil

Scholz arrived for the meeting with Lula at 3:52 pm. He went up the ramp of the Planalto Palace, flanked by the Independence Dragons, soldiers with ceremonial functions, and met the president on the second floor of the palace. The 2 leaders shook hands and posed for pictures.

Then they went to a reserved meeting room where they talked alone for about an hour and a half. Afterwards, ministers were called to the meeting.

On the Brazilian side, participated:

vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (also Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services),

Minister Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs),

Minister Marina Silva (Environment),

Minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy),

Minister Luciana Santos (Science and Technology),

the special adviser to the Presidency, Celso Amorim,

the nominee to chair the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante

The names of the German ministers who participated in the meeting were not disclosed.

The start of the meeting between Lula and Scholz was scheduled for 3:30 pm, but was delayed by about 20 minutes. After the bilateral meeting and the ministers’ participation, both also participated in a meeting with Brazilian and German businessmen. Starting at 7:30 pm, a dinner was offered by the Itamaraty for the German delegation and the Brazilian government.