The bombing left 90 dead and nearly 300 injured, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) condemned this Sunday (14.Jul.2024) the attack by the Israel Defense Forces on the province of Khan Yunis, in the south of Gaza. Controlled by Hamas, the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip says that the bombing on Saturday (13.Jul) left at least 90 dead and around 300 injured.

On his official X account (formerly Twitter), the Chief Executive states that Israel “continues to sabotage the peace process and the ceasefire in the Middle East” and defines as “inadmissible” the action.

“It is appalling that the Palestinian people continue to be collectively punished. Tens of thousands have already been killed in successive attacks since last year, many of them in designated humanitarian zones that should be protected. We, the political leaders of the democratic world, cannot remain silent in the face of this endless massacre.”says an excerpt from the message.

Lula says there are children, elderly people and women among the victims. He also states that “the ceasefire and peace in the region must be priorities on the international agenda”.

Furthermore, the PT member reinforces the need for “release of Israeli hostages and an end to attacks on the Gaza Strip”.

The Planalto Palace released a note with the same content. Here is the full (PDF – 141 kB).

TARGET

According to the The New York Timesone of the targets was Mohammed Deif, Hamas military leader and the second most important member of the extremist group.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the site of the attack was an open area surrounded by trees, buildings and warehouses. On social media, they published a before and after image of the attack to show that it was not a civilian area.

In addition to Deif, the Israeli strike on Saturday (July 13) also targeted Rafah Salameh, the extremist group’s top commander in Khan Yunis. Israel did not say whether the Hamas members were killed.