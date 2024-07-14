President Lula condemned this Saturday (13) what he called an attack against former President Donald Trump. He considered the act as “unacceptable”.

“The attack on former President Donald Trump must be vehemently condemned by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable,” the president said on social media.

On Saturday, Trump was removed by security guards from the stage where he was holding a rally in Pennsylvania. After the sound of gunshots, the Republican candidate bent down and stood up with blood on his ear and face.

The rally site was abandoned with chairs overturned and yellow police tape around the stage. The incident is under investigation.



