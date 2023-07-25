President said he does not want to cancel trips in the coming months and that he is physically preparing for the procedure

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) confirmed this Tuesday (July 25, 2023) that will have the surgery to treat the arthrosis that he has in his hip in October, after participating in major international meetings, such as the Brics and G20 meetings. According to the Chief Executive, the pain increased and, therefore, he was convinced that it was necessary to carry out the procedure.

during your live weekly “Conversation with the President”, Lula stated that he was postponing the decision to carry out the operation because he did not want to interrupt his international travel schedule. “I’m like a ball player who doesn’t want to tell the coach that he’s in pain not to go to the bench. He wants to keep playing so he pretends it doesn’t hurt”, he stated. On July 9, he even said that he would not have any procedure in 2023.

Read more:

According to the president, the doctors informed that the surgery should take about 2h30 and that, 3h after the procedure, it would be possible “take a few steps” with the help of a walker.

Lula also said that the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) will be in charge of the country while it is in recovery. “I have complete confidence in him, he is an extraordinary partner. And Brazil goes ahead because the gears are already working“.

The chief executive said that the pain has left him in a bad mood, which is noticeable in many cases.

“I want to have the surgery because I don’t want to be in pain. No one can work in pain all day. There are days when I’m in a bad mood with my teammates. I arrive in the morning for work, I put my foot on the floor and it already hurts. And I have to say ‘good morning’ smiling and I can’t speak. Sometimes it’s visible on my face that I’m irritated, that I’m nervous. And then you become uncomfortable, annoying, that no one wants to say ‘good morning’ to you anymore, afraid of being scolded. I’m coming to the conclusion that I have to operate“, he said.

“It’s not easy to wake up in pain Saturday, Sunday, not being able to go into the pool because, if you move your foot, it hurts. I’m a good mood guy, if I get moody it won’t be nice. I start to fight even with the puppies”.

The president said he is preparing himself physically for the surgery with diet and exercise. “I’m going to do a harder regimen. I am doing more physical activity. I really regret not being able to do the treadmill, I loved it. I’m just doing arm, leg. wanted to run“, he said.

On Sunday (July 23, 2023), Lula went to the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, to undergo tests and to undergo an infiltration, a procedure indicated to relieve discomfort in the region. According to him, the pain went away for a while, but it came back stronger the next day. “On Monday morning it hurt again and it looks like it hurt a little more“, he said.

The president also said that people who have already gone through the procedure reassured him about the recovery, which encouraged him to make the decision. “Senator Leila [Barros, do PDT-DF] operated on the hip. She keeps showing me the x-ray and says it’s simple, she went to heaven after she had the operation. She said that in 3 months she was already doing everything“, he said.

According to experts consulted by the Power360the recovery process from the surgery would last about a week, considering what is known about the president’s clinical condition and his age (77 years old).