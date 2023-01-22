President publicly expressed dissatisfaction with ceremonial 3 times in recent days

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) complained about the format of ceremonies at the Planalto Palace at least 3 times in the last few days. The layout of the stage and chairs in the largest hall at the venue, known as Salão Nobre, was changed after one of these speeches.

On Wednesday (18.jan.2023), in an act with trade unionists in the main hall, Lula said that a sound box was needed to allow those on stage to hear the speeches.

The Noble Hall is where the famous ramp that starts from the outside of the palace leads. It also housed several inaugurations of ministers in the early days of the current government.

“I wanted to tell you a story. But before telling the story, I would like to give some advice to the comrades who set up this structure for us to do this activity here”he said.

“I would like to ask that a return sound box be placed here, so that the people who are here can hear what people are saying”declared Lula.

In ceremonies where there are many speakers, everyone is usually on stage at the same time. They rise to speak from the pulpit, but listen to the statements of others from the stage.

That day, before starting to speak, the president went to the place where the audience was most numerous to greet supporters.

At the front of the stage were the chairs of political authorities. On the left, the chairs for the other guests.

“I already realized that there are more people there [esquerda] and less people here [frente]. You need to know if you don’t have to make the pulpit facing that way to speak to where there are more people. Because everyone who speaks here, speaks facing this way, where there are fewer people”declared the president.



In the configuration of the act with trade unionists, the stage has its back to the Planalto ramp. At the front of the stage are the political authorities and, to the left of the stage, other guests

On Friday (20.jan.2023), in the 1st ceremony held in the same space after the president’s speech, the stage was rotated 90 degrees. Almost the entire audience was at the front. And there was a speaker facing the stage to amplify the speeches in that direction.

It was the solemnity of sanctioning the project that defines community agents and agents to combat endemic diseases as health professionals.



In the configuration of the health professionals’ act, the Planalto ramp is on the left of the stage, and most of the audience is at the front. In the center of the image there is a black speaker used to return speeches

On Thursday (19.jan), in conversation with presidents of universities and federal institutes, Lula called the president of Andifes (National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education), Ricardo Marcelo Fonseca, to give a speech.

Fonseca stood up in the middle of the audience and received a microphone from a Planalto official. Lula said that the procedure should be different.

“No, but you have to come to the front for people to see you. Are you going to talk with your back to your teammates? Come forward”declared the president.

This passage was at the beginning of the meeting. In the end, the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana (PT), spoke. After finishing, he gave the floor to Lula.

The president said, before making his final speech at the event: “You noticed that we still don’t have a chief of ceremonies to announce people. We are advertising here ourselves.”

The meeting was held in a space adjacent to the Salão Nobre, the Salão Oeste.

The week before, on January 12, Lula had breakfast with journalists. There was a table in the shape of a U. The journalists stood at the “legs” of the U, and the president, accompanied by his wife, Janja Lula da Silva, and the Minister of the Secretariat of Communication, Paulo Pimenta (PT), were in the central segment.

When he arrived and saw the seating arrangements, the president said, off the microphone, that the table should be square so that the distance between him and those present would be smaller. The event was held in the East Room. All spaces mentioned in this text are on the 2nd floor of the Planalto Palace.

The Planalto ceremonial should undergo changes next week. A decree is expected for Tuesday (24.jan) that will format several bodies. Today, the structure is linked directly to the Presidency of the Republic. It should be subordinated to the Communication Secretariat.