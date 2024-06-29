The federal government announced an investment of R$1.7 billion to expand Metro Line 5-Lilac, but the contract was not signed at an event in Jardim Ângela

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) complained this Saturday (June 29, 2024) about the absence of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), at an event held in Jardim Ângela, in the south of São Paulo, to announce federal investment in the expansion of Metro line 5-Lilac.

“I wanted to sign the contract for the subway station to get here, but the mayor who gave us the land didn’t come, and the governor… So, Caixa [Econômica Federal] and the Minister of Cities [Jader Filho] they decided not to sign it, because it is important to do this with the mayor and the governor”, he said.

The federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, participated in the event. He is Nunes’ direct opponent in the 2024 electoral campaign. According to electoral polls, the 2 are technically tied. Tarcísio, with the former president’s ineligibility Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has been antagonizing Lula, who has already recognized him as a possible opponent in the 2026 presidential elections.

“For us, when we want to make investments and loans, we don’t worry about the governor’s party, we worry about whether the people of that state need it. Bringing the metro here is a necessity to provide comfort to you.””, said the PT member.

The federal government will allocate R$1.7 billion for the work through the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) Seleções. The estimate is to build two stations in the region to improve the movement of residents. The funds will also fund the construction of a federal institute in the region.

During his speech, Lula asked the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanawhich included leisure areas in the institute’s project, such as a cinema or a theater. Present at the event, Caixa’s president, Carlos Antônio Vieira Fernandes, suggested the construction of a cultural center sponsored by the bank.

LULA IN SP

Lula participated in 2 events in São Paulo this Saturday (June 29). In the morning, she was in the east zone of the capital to lay the cornerstone of the campus in the east zone of the capital of São Paulo of Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and the Cidade Tiradentes campus of IFSP (Federal Institute of São Paulo).

Although the commitments aim to announce education, the events served as a platform for Boulos. Lula has worked to link the psolist’s name to hers. The PT member, however, avoided mentioning the election or asking for votes directly.

At the end of this afternoon’s event, Lula said he could not talk about Boulos because he had already been fined.

Both were fined by the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) for early electoral propaganda. On May 1st, the president asked for votes for the federal deputy. This Saturday’s event was the first after the conviction.

On June 21, Judge Paulo Eduardo de Almeida Sorci ordered the payment of a fine of R$20,000 for Lula and R$15,000 for Boulos. An appeal is possible and both intend to appeal. Here is the full of the sentence (PDF – 288 kB).

Electoral propaganda is only permitted from August 16, when candidacies will be registered with the Electoral Court.

The May event was held by union centrals at Arena Neo Química, Corinthians stadium, in the east of São Paulo. The act was paid for with money from Petrobras, a state-owned company with shares listed on the stock exchange.