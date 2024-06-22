President says his party won several elections, as did the Spanish club, the biggest champion of Europe’s main football competition

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) compared this Friday (June 21, 2024) the PT (Workers’ Party) to Real Madrid in the Champions League. In your profile on X (former Twitter), the head of the Executive said that the party won many presidential elections and came in 2nd place in others, such as the Spanish club.

“PT is in politics like Real Madrid is in the Champions League. In 1989, 1994 and 1998, he was 2nd. In 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, we were in 1st place. In 2018, 2nd place. And, in 2022, the 1st”, declared.

The club won this season’s Champions League. He is also the biggest champion of the competition, with 15 victories. In 2nd place is Milan (Italy), with 7 cups.