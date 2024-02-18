President claims that Palestinians are targets of “genocide” only seen before when “Hitler decided to kill the Jews”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) compared this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. The head of the Executive once again said that the Palestinians are being targeted by “genocide” and said that Brazil will defend the creation of a Palestinian State at the UN (United Nations).

“It is important to remember that, in 2010, Brazil was the first country to recognize the Palestinian State. We have to stop being small when we have to be big. What is happening in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”, Lula declared to journalists in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Lula once again criticized the countries that stopped donations to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East).

In January, more than 10 nations, including the United States and France, stopped sending money after the organization's employees were accused by Israel of helping Hamas attack the country on October 7, 2023.

The president questioned whether the death of so many Palestinians is “little to disturb the humanitarian sense of political leaders”. Lula said: “Either political leaders change their behavior towards human beings, or human beings will end up changing the political class”.

The president said he questioned “the size of the supportive heart” and from “the political consciousness of these people“that you don't see”that in the Gaza Strip there is not a war going on, but a genocide”.

When criticizing the UN Security Council, Lula said that the world is going through a moment of “lack of deliberation instance” and stated that Brazil continues “solidarity with the Palestinian people”.