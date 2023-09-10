Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi on the “First Post” news programme, Lula said that an invitation would be extended to Putin to attend next year’s summit.

He added that he himself intends to attend the BRICS meeting of developing countries, scheduled to be held in Russia before the Rio meeting.

Lula said: “I think Putin can easily go to Brazil. What I can tell you is that if I were president and Putin came to Brazil, it is impossible for him to be arrested.”

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March, accusing him of committing the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Russia denies that its forces are involved in war crimes or forcibly taking Ukrainian children.