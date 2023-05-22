The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) ended the last day of the G7 summit this Sunday (May 21, 2023) without meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, the PT highlighted the need to create spaces for negotiations and dialogues for the end of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The manifestation of the petista was given during the panel “Towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”his 3rd guest debate at this edition of the G7.

In addition to the session, Lula visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, accompanied by the first lady, Janja, and heads of government and state of the countries invited to the summit. The place remembers the victims of the atomic bomb little boydropped on the city on August 6, 1945, in World War II.

BILATERAL MEETINGS

Lula has been meeting with heads of state and government since Friday (May 19). He met with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and with the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. He also met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, with the Director General of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, and with the Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

The president also had agendas with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau; the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; the secretary general of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres; Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; and meeting with the president of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani.

The meetings were featured in newspapers in India, but the same did not happen in Canada. The president participated in 11 bilateral meetings this Sunday (May 21), 9 of them with world leaders.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, PREMIER OF CANADA

In the image, Lula and Trudeau meeting at the G7 summit in Japan | Ricardo Stuckert/Planalto – May 20, 2023

NARENDRA MODI, Prime Minister of India

what did the indian media say – the resumption of “strategic partnership” between Brazil and India was covered by the Hindustan Times and Times of India. About G7, the newspapers talked about India’s relationship with the countries present.



Ricardo Stuckert/PT – May 20, 2023 In the image, Narendra Modi and Lula in Japan

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, UN SECRETARY-GENERAL



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 21, 2023 UN Secretary General António Guterres and President Lula at the G7 Summit

PHAM MINH CHINH, PREMIER OF VIETNAM



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 21, 2023 Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Lula at the G7 Summit

AZALI ASSOUMANI, PRESIDENT OF COMOROS

At the meeting, the presidents discussed Brazil’s technological cooperation with Africa and the expansion of initiatives for the development of infrastructure through development banks, such as the African Development Bank and the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) . In your Twitter profileLula stated that, “for all the African heritage in our people and culture and the possibility of exchanges”the partnership with Africa is “priority” for Brazil.