Lula claims that Dino is a victim of fake news with “planted attacks”

Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 15/11/2023 – 20:00

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated, this Wednesday (15), that the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, has been the target of “absurd artificially planted attacks”. In Publication on social media, Lula condemned the fake news being spread about an alleged meeting between Dino and the representative of a criminal faction in Amazonas.

“He has already said and reiterated that he has never met the wife of a criminal faction leader. There isn’t a single photo, but they’ve been insisting on the absurd lie for several days,” wrote Lula. In the publication, the president highlighted the department’s actions in defending democracy, combating “savage armamentism”, combating organized crime, trafficking and militias and protecting the Amazon.

Related news:

“These actions awaken many opponents, who are not satisfied with the loss of money and space for their criminal activities. This is where fake news comes from, disseminated in a clear coordinated action. We reiterate: there will be no retreat in the face of criminals and their allies, wherever they are, whoever they are”, added the president.

Last Monday (13), the newspaper The State of S.Paulo published that secretaries of the Ministry of Justice received, inside the department’s headquarters building, in Brasília, the wife of a criminal faction leader. According to the vehicle, Luciane Barbosa Farias, known as the “Amazonian drug lady”, was with the National Secretary of Legislative Affairs, Elias Vaz, on March 19, and with the National Secretary of Penal Policies, Rafael Velasco Brandani, on 2 of May.

In response to the newspaper, the Ministry of Justice reported that Luciane was part of a delegation of lawyers and that it was “impossible” for the intelligence sector to detect her presence in advance. Secretary Elias Vaz assumed responsibility and, via social media, informed that he had received a request for a hearing from Janira Rocha, former state deputy in Rio de Janeiro and vice-president of the Penitentiary Affairs Commission of the National Criminal Law Association (Anacrim ).

According to him, Luciane was Janira’s companion and limited herself to talking about supposed irregularities in the penitentiary system, representing the Instituto Liberdade do Amazonas Association. “For this reason, it was suggested to lawyer Janira Rocha that she contact the National Secretariat for Penal Policies. I have a long parliamentary and political career, always with the mark of seriousness. I assisted lawyer Janira Rocha and companions because I knew the aforementioned professional and she wanted to talk about homicide victims. I repudiate any abject and political involvement of my name with criminal activities”, stated Elias Vaz.

Fake news

In the report by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, there is no reference that Flávio Dino received Luciane, only that she attended meetings within the ministry. However, the story has been resonating in the media and social networks, with associations that, according to Dino, occur due to “vile politicking”.

The minister also spoke out on social media and stated that Elias’ story is the true one. He also said that he will prosecute the authors of the lies.