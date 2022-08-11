President wrote on his Twitter profile that there was a “very important act” this Thursday: the reduction in the price of diesel

Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic expressed themselves on social networks this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) about the act in São Paulo to read the pro-democracy letters from USP and Fiesp.

Former President Lula (PT) wrote on his Twitter profile that Brazil was sovereign and that “We need to get it back together”. Simone Tebet (MDB) recalled that society “raises its voice in defense of democracy” on Student Day, August 11th. Ciro Gomes (PDT) said that it is a moment of union against “Bolsonaro’s recurring attacks”. Read all the statements below.

The two letters were read during an event at the USP Law School (University of São Paulo). The manifestos did not mention Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but speakers and audience made explicit mentions.

At the twitterBolsonaro made a post in a tone of irony and commented on the reduction of R$ 0.22 per liter of diesel. “Today, a very important act took place in favor of Brazil and of great relevance to the Brazilian people: Petrobras once again reduced the price of diesel”, published the Chief Executive.

Here’s what the other pre-candidates for the Planalto commented:

“There is no democracy without trust in the electoral process and without fighting corruption. A country of monthly allowances, petrolão and cradinhas portrays a democracy weakened by corruption”, said the political scientist in a note.

MANIFESTS

The act held this Thursday (Aug 11) includes 2 manifestos:

Both defend the Brazilian electoral system. Although they do not name the president by name Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the 2 documents are seen as veiled criticism of the Chief Executive. He has spoken out on more than one occasion to criticize the manifestos – remember what he said below:

July 27, 2022 – “We don’t need any letter to say that we defend our democracy, to say that we comply with the Constitution” ;

; July 28, 2022 – “You can see that this ‘letter to Brazilians for democracy’ thing is the bankers who are sponsoring it. It’s Pix, which I gave them a whack and also digital banks that we facilitated. We are taking away the monopoly of the banks”;

July 28, 2022 – “Political-electoral note that was unfortunately born there at Fiesp. If I didn’t have the political bias in that note, I would sign it. […] Saying what grade is against is clearly against me… Which is in favor of the thief” ;

[…] ; 28.Jul.2022 – mocks pro-democracy manifestos on his Twitter profile;

2.Aug.2022 – “These people who sign this manifesto [da Faculdade de Direito da USP] is a cock-face, without character” ;

[da Faculdade de Direito da USP] ; 3.Aug.2022 – “All of you who felt a little bit of what dictatorship is and none of those who sign letters out there expressed themselves at that moment” ;

; 6.aug.2022 – in his WhatsApp groups, he called signatories of the USP letter to “Face Democrats” ;

; 8.Aug.2022 – “tell you [falava a banqueiros] that you have to look me in the face, see my actions and judge me around. Sign a letter, I will not sign a letter”.

SIGNATORIES

The manifesto organized by the Faculty of Law of USP brings together 12 former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), former presidents of the Central Bank, former presidents of the Republic, presidential candidates in the 2022 elections, former ministers, toucans, PT members and artists, such as actress Fernanda Montenegro and presenter Luciano Huck.

On Wednesday (Aug 10), artists released a video in which they read the letter and ask more people to sign the document. Fernanda Montenegro, Marisa Monte, Anitta, Camila Pitanga, Juliette, Fábio Assunção, Lázaro Ramos, Caetano Veloso, Wagner Moura, Chico Buarque, among others, participated in the action.

The reading is accompanied by the performance of the National Anthem.

Watch the artists’ video below (5min32s):

O Power 360 also separated into 5 infographics prominent personalities who signed the document from the Faculty of Law of USP. They are separated into: legal practitioners, businessmen, economists, politicians and celebrities.