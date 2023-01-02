By Lisandra Paraguassu, Ricardo Brito and Bernaro Caram

BRASILIA, Jan 1 (Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva deepened his social discourse when he took over the Planalto Palace on Sunday for the third time, choosing the fight against “all inequalities” as a priority, while at the same time addressed harsh words against the heritage of the Jair Bolsonaro government and those who “did not respect the laws”, for whom he promised to seek punishment.

“Hunger is the offspring of inequality, which is the mother of the great evils that delay the development of Brazil,” said Lula to a crowd gathered in Praça dos Três Poderes, in front of the Planalto Palace.

“Inequality diminishes our country of continental dimensions, by dividing it into parts that cannot be recognized”, added Lula, who interrupted his speech for a few moments in the midst of tears.

The president lamented the picture that shows mothers digging through garbage in search of food for their children while there are queues to buy private jets. He emphasized that he was not just talking about income disparity, but also gender and race.

“Such a social abyss is an obstacle to the construction of a just and democratic society, and a prosperous and modern economy”, he highlighted.

“It was to combat inequality and its consequences that we won the election. And this will be the hallmark of our government, ”she promised.

In addition to harshly attacking economic and social inequality, Lula once again returned to the charge against the spending cap rule, which he classified as “stupidity” and promised to revoke it, even though he rejected any “spending” and promised a responsible government. .

Lula’s speeches since the campaign against the fiscal rule that limits the total growth of public expenses to the variation of inflation has provoked fears in agents and managers of financial market funds about his fiscal policy, in the midst of the uncertain scenario in the world economy.

In his speech, Lula also defended the “energy and ecological transition to sustainable agriculture and mining, stronger family farming, a greener industry”.

“We will not tolerate violence against small people, deforestation and degradation of the environment”, he said, adding that he will “repeal all injustices committed against indigenous peoples”.

DEMOCRACY AND “GENOCIDE”

In the political field, Lula highlighted that democracy was the great victor of the elections, guaranteed that he will govern for all, but also promised that those responsible for irregularities and for what he called “genocide” during the pandemic will not go unpunished.

“Democracy was the great victor in this election, surpassing the greatest mobilization of public and private resources ever seen; the most violent threats to freedom of the vote, the most abject campaign of lies and hate plotted to manipulate and embarrass the electorate”, he spoke earlier at the inauguration ceremony in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

Lula won by a small margin Bolsonaro, who never acknowledged defeat and left Brazil for Florida on Friday, not passing the sash to the PT in this Sunday’s ceremony.

In his speech, the new president denied any revanchist intentions, but stressed that the diagnosis raised by the transition team on the situation of the public machine is “appalling” and promised that those involved in irregularities, omissions and distortion of the State in the name of “a authoritarian project of power” will answer for their actions.

“We do not carry any spirit of revenge against those who tried to subjugate the nation to their personal and ideological designs, but we are going to guarantee the rule of law”, he warned. “Those who erred will answer for their errors, with ample right of defense, within due legal process.”

Lula also recalled the high number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Brazil, despite the well-known structure of the country’s public health system.

“This paradox can only be explained by the criminal attitude of a government that is denialist and insensitive to life. The responsibilities for this genocide must be investigated and must not go unpunished. What is up to us, at the moment, is to show solidarity with the families of almost 700,000 victims.”

Lula did not mention the name of Bolsonaro, who responds to four investigations at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), including one related to the management of the pandemic, minimized by the then president, who repeatedly opposed social isolation measures and even defended the use of drugs that are not effective against the disease.

Lula also did not mention the Armed Forces in his speeches this Sunday, in a context in which Bolsonar supporters still camped in front of barracks are asking for an illegal military intervention against the election result.

In the parlor, Lula again used the word genocide, this time to describe what he said was the picture left by the previous administration found by the government transition team.

“What the Brazilian people suffered in recent years was the slow and progressive construction of a genocide”, he said, with the public shouting “no amnesty” several times in the sequence.

Even so, the new president also tried to send a message for peacemaking.

“I also want to address those who opted for other candidates. I will govern for the 215 million Brazilian men and women, and not just for those who voted for me. I will govern for each and every one, looking to our bright common future, and not through the rear view mirror of a past. No one is interested in a country permanently at war, or a family living in disharmony,” she said.

LANE PASSING

Despite the tension in recent days, ever since the police located and defused a bomb near Brasília airport on Christmas Eve, Lula made a point of driving an open car in the early afternoon to reach the National Congress.

The president innovated in another very symbolic moment of the inauguration ceremonies: the passage of the presidential sash, traditionally performed by the representative who is leaving office.

With Bolsonaro’s decision not to do so, the ceremonial option was to make Lula and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin, go up the Planalto ramp accompanied by their respective wives and eight representatives of civil society groups, including chief Raoni Metuktire , influential indigenous leadership of the Kayapó people.

In a portrait of the promise to combat different inequalities, the group also included Aline Sousa, director of a network of collectors; the boy Francisco, whose parents work in social causes, the ABC metalworker Weslley Viesba Rodrigues Rocha, the Portuguese teacher Murilo de Quadros Jesus, the cook Jucimara Fausto dos Santos; Ivan Baron, a young man with cerebral palsy who is an activist in the fight for inclusion, and Flávio Pereira, who actively participated in the Lula Livre camp during the PT’s arrest in Curitiba — it was 580 days in jail before the Justice ruled out his conviction for corruption .

It fell to Aline Sousa the honor of placing the sash on the new president.

