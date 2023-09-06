Nomination takes place while the president is pressured by allies to nominate a black woman for Rosa Weber’s vacancy in the STF

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) appointed this Tuesday (September 5, 2023) a black lawyer, Marcelise de Miranda Azevedo, 49, to the Ethics Commission of the Presidency. Born in Maranhão, she graduated in law from Uniceub (Centro de Ensino Unificado de Brasília) and is linked to the Prerogativas Group. Here’s the full from Marcelise’s CV (PDF –89 kB). The nomination takes place while Lula is being pressured by allies to nominate a black minister for Rosa Weber’s vacancy in the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The minister retires on October 2 of this year, when she turns 75.