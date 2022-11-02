The president will stay with his wife, Janja, in the house of a politician and businessman in the transport sector

the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN), 77 years old, chose a paradise beach in the south of Bahia to spend 3 days of rest with his wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, 56 years old. The couple will stay in a house in Caraíva, in the municipality of Porto Seguro (BA).

Pedro Álvares Cabral arrived in Brazil in 1500. He landed in the region that today is the municipality of Porto Seguro, much sought after by tourists. It is there that Lula will have a few days of rest.

The PT will stay at the federal deputy’s summer house Ronaldo Carletto (PP-BA). The Carletto family owns the Brazilian Express Transport. This year, Ronaldo decided not to renew his term as federal deputy. He played as 1st substitute in Cacá Leão (PP), who tried (and lost) the Senate race. For the family to continue in Congress, Ronaldo helped to elect deputy Orlando de Almeida Netohis nephew and known as Neto Carletto.

Ronaldo Carletto has excellent relations with the senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA) and the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT). Whoever gives a Google finds a lot of news. Coast rented bus of Expresso Brasileiro in 2018 to campaign. In July 2022, Carletto’s company won a bid to operate and maintain in 20 electric buses in Salvador.