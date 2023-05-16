President of the Chamber stated that the difference is acute and that the current president “has to delegate, believe and decentralize”

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is centralizing, while the management of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “decentralized, believed and delegated”.

“President Lula’s government has not done this [descentralizar]. It has been centralized, it has not delegated and it has not believed”, he said. The statement was given in an interview on the program “Caminhos com Abilio Diniz” on CNN Brazil and will air at 22:15 this Monday (May 15, 2023).

According to the congressman, the Bolsonaro government had not “so many actors of political articulation” or “all these command variables”, also referring to the PT administration.

“This difference, today, is shown in a very acute way and that is what we are here all the time saying: ‘President, the government has to delegate, believe and decentralize, otherwise it won’t’”he stated.