Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 7/23/2023 – 6:00 pm Share

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Sunday (23) that the ABC Metallurgists Union (SMABC), as well as others in the category, leveraged him to the position, “something, until then, impossible”, and helped create the Workers Party (PT). Lula also appointed the new president of the entity, Moisés Selerges Júnior, with a mandate until 2026, as a name of weight in the articulations between employers and employees in the sector, which could generate speculations about the possibility of gaining projection in the political sphere.

In a gesture to strengthen his base, Lula participated in the event that marks the inauguration of the new direction of the SMABC, held in São Bernardo do Campo. Also in attendance were the Ministers of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, and of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, and the First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

“Whether he was either an intellectual, or represented a banker, businessman, but a hard worker, we are the first experience. And we have the most successful experience in this country”, stated Lula.

By highlighting the protagonism and engagement of Moisés Selerges, the president also left a message for him, stressing that he should not forget that collective mobilization “begins at the factory gate”.

In his speech, Moisés recalled that the resistance of the working class and social movements has been important in recent years: “It is time to reconquer democracy, to reconquer our rights”.

Respect

During his speech, Lula also emphasized that it was his administration that provided better working conditions throughout the country, extending the guarantee of labor rights to the most susceptible groups, such as housemaids.

Lula also declared that he will dedicate the remaining time in the Planalto Palace to improving the lives of Brazilians and that his commitment “is not with bankers”, but with the working class. The priorities, she added, should be the creation of jobs, the increase in wages and the expansion of purchasing power. “And you noticed the price of food going down,” she noted.

“If we produce cars, if we want cars. If we produce computers, we want computers. If we produce clothes, we want clothes”, he added, referring to the right of workers to rise socially and consume what they produce.

For Lula, another issue that requires attention is the remnants of Bolsonarism and, as a consequence, what he called the resumption of a civilized climate. “People don’t have to like each other, they just have to respect each other”, she pondered.

The president of the Workers’ Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, also mentioned the need to revoke measures that facilitated access to firearms in the country, which especially affects women. The parliamentarian has already signaled concern about the matter in recent days. The federal government revised rules in this field, especially with regard to civilian weapons, including collectors, shooters and hunters, through the Security Action Plan (PAS), signed this Friday (21).

“It is the unions that organize workers, that fight for rights and know what is strategic for the country”, stressed Gleisi, citing the criminalization of social movements during the government of Jair Bolsonaro.