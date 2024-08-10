President said Brazilian athletes are “extraordinary”; teams won silver medal in football and bronze in volleyball

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) congratulated this Saturday (10.Aug.2024) the Brazilian women’s teams for winning silver medals in football and bronze medals in volleyball.

“After 16 years out of the women’s football finals, our team makes us proud and brings a [medalha] silver for Brazil. Women’s volleyball brings bronze. Our athletes are extraordinary. Congratulations.”wrote the Chief Executive on his X account (formerly Twitter).

The women’s soccer team reached the final for the third time and lost to the United States, 1-0, and took the silver medal at the Paris Games.

Brazil has finished behind the United States three times. The first time was in Athens (2004) and the second time was in Beijing (2008). In 2027, Brazil will host the Women’s World Cup.

In volleyball, the team beat Turkey 3 sets to 1 and won the bronze medal. This was the 6th medal in the sport. In Beijing (2008) and London (2012), the team won gold. In Tokyo (2020), Atlanta (1996) and Sydney (2000), the medal was bronze.

