The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) celebrated the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil in Bahia this Sunday (July 2, 2023). He rode in an open car alongside the first lady, Rosângela Silva, Janja, the governor of Bahia Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT). The parade started at Largo da Soledade, in Salvador.