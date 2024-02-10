Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2024 – 14:13

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrated, this Saturday, the 44th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party (PT) and called on the party to “return to its roots”, while renewing itself to face contemporary challenges. The text was shared on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

“At 44 years old, we have to move forward even further, but without forgetting where we came from. Returning to our roots, while renewing ourselves to overcome new challenges in the digital age. It is necessary to travel around Brazil again, occupy the streets, talk to people in neighborhoods, churches, workplaces, social movements, universities”, wrote the President of the Republic. He highlighted the importance of promoting debates on social media, as a way of “combating hate, misinformation and fake news”.

In the message, Lula recalled the beginnings of the party, emphasizing the emblematic red flag with a white star, and listed the PT's contributions in different phases of national politics, such as confronting the military dictatorship, participating in the redemocratization of Brazil and the fight against neoliberalism. .

The President of the Republic also sought to list achievements arising from PT management, such as economic growth with social inclusion. “We made the country grow with social inclusion. We took Brazil off the Hunger Map. We put poor people on the budget, in university and in a dignified life,” he wrote.