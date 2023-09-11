Although Lula said this Saturday (9) that “there is no reason” for Putin to be arrested in Brazil, if he comes to the country in November 2024 for the G20 summit, the Brazilian government could be held internationally responsible if it does not comply with the arrest warrant. in force against the Russian president. This is because Brazil is one of the signatories of the Rome Statute, which created the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 1998, and, therefore, has an international commitment to cooperation with the body that investigates and tries crimes of war and crimes against humanity. In the view of experts heard by People’s GazetteLula’s speech was more rhetorical and marks his position in the conflict, since in practice the president does not have the legal authority to prevent an arrest.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin as “allegedly responsible” for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian minors and transportation of them from Ukraine to Russia, a war crime under the Rome Statute. Since then, the Russian president has not attended international events, such as the Brics meeting in South Africa, last month, and the G20 summit, held this weekend in New Delhi, the capital of India. As Russia is not a signatory to the agreement, he is not at risk of being arrested on his own territory.

In an interview with the Indian channel Firstpost, this Saturday, Lula said that he will invite the Russian president to the group’s meeting in Brazil next year, and that he sees no reason for his arrest here. “In Brazil we like music, Carnival, football, but we like peace and we like to treat people well. So, I think Putin can calmly come to Brazil. I can say that if I go president of Brazil, there is no reason for him to be arrested”, he stated.

In its article 5, the Brazilian Constitution determines that “Brazil submits to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court”. decree 4,388/2002, the Brazilian government states that the Rome Statute will be “executed and fulfilled as fully as it contains”. This includes compliance with article 87 of the treaty, according to which “the Court shall be empowered to address requests for cooperation to States Parties”. “If, contrary to the provisions of this Statute, a State Party refuses a request for cooperation formulated by the Court, thus preventing it from exercising its powers and functions under this Statute, the Court may prepare a report and refer the matter to the Assembly of States Parties or to the Security Council, when the latter has submitted the matter to the Court”, complete the text.

President cannot prevent arrest

In the opinion of Alexandre Pires, professor of International Relations at Ibmec SP, an attitude by Lula to prevent Putin’s arrest would represent “interference within the Federal Police, which is responsible for this type of execution of cooperation with the international criminal court ”. Even so, he predicts that it will be possible for the Executive to “buy time”, through formal questions from the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the Ministry of Justice and the PF itself to the ICC about the arrest warrant in force against the Russian. “It is possible that, in this imbroglio, if the Russian president lands in Brazil and there is a question, until he receives a response from the court, he will have already embarked back without Brazil necessarily having violated the agreement”, he states.

Another possibility, in Pires’ assessment, is that Brazil will be dissuaded from the idea of ​​welcoming Putin by international partners, such as the USA or the European Union. “This is to avoid creating precedents, further weakening the international court, which already has few means of executing its decisions, especially in relation to war crimes, which is where the Russian president falls, including those involving children,” he states.

Journalist and professor of International Relations at Ibmec, Carlo Cauti, agrees that Lula cannot prevent Putin’s arrest, which needs to be applied by the country’s justice system as soon as he lands on Brazilian soil. “Unless we assume that Lula has control over the Judiciary, that is how much influence he has in the STF,” he says.

If it decides to violate the ICC’s determination, however, experts consider that Brazil would not suffer sanctions or immediate expulsion, but would go through a process for breach of agreement. “It’s called international responsibility. A country that does not respect a treaty ends up defaulting on its obligations and may be held accountable by other countries. It is bad for Brazil, it has never happened that a signatory country did not respect international treaties, so much so that Putin did not go to South Africa, which is a signatory country”, he states.

Rhetoric

Economist and businessman Igor Lucena, a doctoral candidate in International Relations at the University of Lisbon, sees Lula’s speech “much more as pro-Russian rhetoric from the Brazilian government” than as a practical resolution, since it disrespects the agreement with the ICC “it would be very negative” internally and externally for the country.

“It would call into question free trade agreements, such as the negotiation that Brazil is doing with the European Union. If Brazil does not accept a rule like this, the probability of violating agreements becomes very high and this would put credibility at risk”, he says. Lucena exemplifies that the recent obtaining of images of the alleged aggression suffered by Alexandre de Moraes in Rome occurred through an international agreement. In other words, Brazil’s non-cooperation with the ICC would imply difficulty in accessing other types of information and future support.

Lucena reinforces that there is no way to “relativize” the invasion of one country to another, as Russia did with Ukraine. In this sense, welcoming Putin would not be a peaceful attitude, as Lula defends. “The relativization of international conflicts encourages other players to seek militarization to solve their problems”, he says.

Opposition reaction

Opposition politicians reacted to Lula’s speech, claiming that the president has moved away from democratic principles, to align himself with authoritarian stances. Senator Sergio Moro (Podemos-PR) said that the PT member’s statements about Putin show that “Lula’s Brazil is internationally aligned with autocracies, not with Western democracies.” For former deputy Deltan Dallagnol, in the Lula government, Brazil is a friend of bloodthirsty dictators.

Federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP) wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that, with his statements, Lula challenges the International Criminal Court and “gives a message to the democratic world: Brazil is on the side of the authoritarians who attack the world free”.