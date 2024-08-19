Brazil is crucial to resolving the Venezuelan labyrinth, and Lula, who is leading the country for the third time and intends to try for a fourth in 2026, cannot lose this battle. At the same time, he is currently rather trapped in the conflict. His left-wing party, the PT, rushed in and immediately recognized Nicolás Maduro’s victory. Lula was left holding his hands. He said that he was not the leader of his party, but he did not have the strength to confront the Venezuelan leader either. He went so far as to say that Venezuela has an “unpleasant regime”, then that “it is not a dictatorship” and had already warned Maduro, in person and before the elections, that “democracy is relative”. A puzzle?

The curious thing is that Lula likes to fly high. Even Brazil is too small for him. He always wanted to be a subject of world geopolitics. As soon as he won the Brazilian presidency for the third time, he immediately tried to mediate the war between Russia and Ukraine and later in the conflict between Israel and Gaza. If he had succeeded, he would surely have won his long-awaited Nobel Peace Prize.

Lula has achieved more: he intends to be the protagonist and moderator of a new world hegemony, not only based on the United States and the United Europe, but also on the group of China, Russia and Iran. Brazil, the fifth largest territory in the world, and its key role in America would be, according to the former trade unionist, fundamental in the new world balance.

Perhaps that is why the political and social crisis in Venezuela and the mess of the elections are causing him so much headache, making him nervous and worried. The Brazilian leader knows that without a democratic Venezuela, his policy of a rich and democratic South America and even a common currency will fall apart. In his current situation, unable to be the arbiter of peace before his friend Maduro to return democratic freedoms to the oil giant of Latin America, he would end up with his hands tied for new flights of world geopolitics.

It is true that we live in a time of political change, of transition, where even the instruments of old democracy and the classic and already rusty international organizations are becoming outdated and ineffective. We need new leaders and new, more agile institutions, capable of analyzing and unravelling the new and at the same time dangerous poles of world power, as well as the creation of new centers of dialogue. And the old ones seem increasingly incapable of resolving the unprecedented conflicts that are raising their heads on the world geopolitical horizon.

It is not easy to analyze this geopolitical crisis that grips us, although it is curious that for centuries, even the Christian Gospels have warned us that it is not possible to “put new wine in old wineskins.” And the fact is that we live in a time in which everything ages rapidly. We are eagerly seeking to escape from the old concepts of tyranny and freedom in politics and religions, and the Greek adage is still alive: “Everything moves, nothing is still.” And in fear of the new, we wrap ourselves in old illusions.

The new light of modernity seems to blind our eyes and we are nostalgic for the old carbide lamps. It will be of no use, however, because the Earth will continue to turn and even the night is already a harbinger of new light. And it is precisely this insistence on wanting to fit modernity into old clichés such as the return to the concepts of left and right, of faith and atheism, which leaves us skeptical and perplexed.

To return to the example in Brazil, Lula’s personal conflict with the Venezuelan problem is choking him. He thought he could be the referee of the fight using the methods of old politics and it doesn’t add up. It doesn’t work for him perhaps because he didn’t follow the old advice of the Jewish revolutionary, Jesus, of “not pouring new wine into old jugs.”

Brazil and the world owe a lot to Lula, who was born in poverty and had no education. He was able to lead the great union strikes and to put Brazil in the spotlight of the world, but he remains trapped in the Venezuelan crisis because he was unable to inject new blood into his party, which became the largest left-wing party in Latin America, and young people capable of renewing the party and connecting with the new politics. Give me the names of significant and modern young people present in the party who are capable of connecting naturally, without fear or panic, with the new reality of a world in turmoil. There are none, and the few who were there in the past left because they could not find space for themselves.

If in rural society wisdom was once attributed to the elderly because of their experience, today it is our grandchildren, whether we like it or not, who are the masters of the digital age and of everything new that is emerging. Whether the old politicians like it or not, it will be the young, as well as the new world organisations that they may create, who will set the time for us, whether we like it or not.

Our sin is that, in fear of the new, we wrap ourselves in the old, which is now pure illusion. Light was invented centuries ago, but in politics we are still mired in the old darkness. The new light of modernity seems to hurt our eyes and thus nostalgia for the old carbide lamps arises.

And it is precisely this obstinacy in wanting to fit modernity into old clichés, such as the return to the concepts of left and right, faith and atheism, that leaves today, starting with the best politicians, restless and perplexed. We need to dust off, starting with politics, the old biblical wisdom of “let there be light and there was light.”