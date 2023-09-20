Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2023 – 12:31

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, canceled the weekly live broadcast on social media, called Conversation with the Presidentwhich was scheduled for this Wednesday, 20th. The cancellation occurred after the technical area of ​​the Federal Audit Court (TCU) suggested that the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom) of the Presidency of the Republic be warned due to the disclosure of weekly lives on social media from official government bodies.

The broadcast usually takes place every Tuesday at 8:30 am.

Even when traveling, Lula usually participates in the lives, adapting to them taking place in the morning according to Brasília time.

This week, Lula is on a schedule in New York, in the United States, to participate in the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

According to the report, the president’s advisor had informed on Tuesday that the live broadcast had been rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday. However, the president’s agenda did not include the commitment.

The opinion relates to a representation proposed by federal deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança (PL-SP). Orleans and Bragança presented prints of Conversation with the President shared on the social networks of Secom, the Presidency of the Republic, the Civil House, the Secretariat of Institutional Relations, the Ministry of Cities, TV Brasil and Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) and says that there is “a structuring of targeted institutional advertising to Lula’s promotion.

The opinion of the TCU technical area says that, “in the present case, there are situations of both an informative nature and personal promotion in the program Conversation with the Presidentit is concluded that the representation is partially proven”.