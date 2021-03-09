The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil announced that this afternoon it will judge the partiality of former judge Sérgio Moro in the cases he executed against former President Lula da Silva, after they were annulled for lack of jurisdictional competence.

For this reason, the leader of the Workers’ Party canceled the announcement that was scheduled for this Tuesday in the afternoon at the headquarters of the São Bernardo do Campo Metallurgical Union, in Greater São Paulo, according to Telam’s press office in a statement.

Lula managed to recover his political rights to be a candidate in 2022 after this Monday the Supreme Court judge, Edson Fachin, annulled all his cases and sentences that were dealt with by Lava Jato in Curitiba.

The court considering that It was not the jurisdiction or the proper jurisdiction, but this ruling saved Moro from committing crimes during the magistracy.

Now, Gilmar Mendes, a court judge who considered Moro and the Lava Jato prosecutors a sort of Stasi (East German political police) or the PCC, the largest Brazilian criminal gang, put on the order of the day judge Moro’s bias.

Therefore, room II must decide whether or not Moro acted illegally, violating the Constitution, with which Lula’s causes would be extinguished.

The magistrate condemned Lula in July 2017 and in 2018 prevented the former metallurgist from being the presidential candidate against Bolsonaro,

After the elections, Moro joined Bolsonarismo as Minister of Justice, a position he held until May 2020, when he emigrated to the private sector by joining a US consulting firm that manages the fraudulent bankruptcy of the construction company Odebrecht, whose executives made an award-winning report in the Lava Jato operation.

