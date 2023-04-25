President spoke about acts mobilized by the right-wing party Chega during his speech at the Assembly of Portugal

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) called “ridiculous scene” It is “cardboard” demonstrations against his presence in the National Assembly of Portugal this Tuesday (April 25, 2023) on the 49th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, which ended the military dictatorship in the country.

“Those who do politics are used to this. I think these people, when they come home and lay their heads on the pillow, will say: ‘what cardboard we made’”said the president in a speech to journalists after addressing the Portuguese parliament.

Watch:

Lula da Silva, president of the #Brazilon the role played by the eleven far-right deputies in the Assembly of the Republic of #Portugal.#April 25 pic.twitter.com/6b4FldKwOz — Mary (@portomh) April 25, 2023

During the speech by the Brazilian president, parliamentarians from the right-wing Portuguese party Chega raised ukraine flags and posters with the words “Enough corruption” It is “A thief’s place is in prison”.

The demonstration was repressed by the president of parliament, Augusto Santos Silva: “No more insults, no more degrading institutions, no more putting shame on the name of Portugal.”

Also in response to the attitudes of the parliamentarians, the other people present applauded Lula for a long time – which was repeated throughout the president’s speech.

On the morning of this Tuesday (April 25), Lula left for Madrid, Spain. There, she should meet with representatives of trade union centrals and participate in the Spain-Brazil Business Meeting.

On Wednesday (April 26), he has a meeting scheduled with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, when bilateral agreements should be signed. The trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union should also be discussed.

Afterwards, the head of the Brazilian Executive has lunch scheduled with King Filipe VI. He leaves for Brazil on Wednesday night (April 26).

CONTROVERSY

One of the controversies surrounding Lula’s speech in parliament is related to the chosen date. Another concerns Lula’s declarations about the war in ukraine.

The Chief Executive said on April 15 to be “I need the US to stop encouraging war” It is “for the European Union to start talking about peace”. He also said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is fault of the 2 countries.

Since arriving in Portugal, however, Lula has changed his tone. On Saturday (April 22), signed a joint declaration with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costarepudiating “the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine by Russia”.

The invitation to speak at the Assembly of the Republic was made on February 23 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, João Gomes Cravinho, on a visit to Brasília. At first, the Portuguese chancellor announced that Lula would speak during the solemn session in honor of the Carnation Revolution in the Assembly.

Every year, the Portuguese march through the streets holding red carnations and singing the verses of the song “Grândola, Vila Morena”, by José Afonso.

Around midnight on April 25, 1974, the song played on a radio station in Portugal. It was the password to indicate that the planned operation to end the Salazarist dictatorship was underway.

Members of the MFA (Armed Forces Movement) moved to strategic locations to regain control of the country. The Portuguese gave carnations to the soldiers. The flowers were placed on the butts of rifles and used to name the uprising, which was carried out with almost no bloodshed.

Portuguese parliamentarians, however, claimed that the Executive was disrespecting the autonomy of the Legislative Power by deciding who can speak in the Assembly. To resolve the issue, a special session was created for the Brazilian president before the April 25 ceremony. Lula’s speech was scheduled for 10:00 am in Lisbon (6:00 am in Brasília) and the formal session, for 11:30 am local time.

During the ceremony on Tuesday (April 25), Lula wore a red carnation on his suit. “The red carnation symbolizes our freedom and the peaceful way in which we achieve that freedom.”, said the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Augusto Santos Silva, at the opening of the ceremony, adding that the search for freedom unites Brazil and Portugal.

Santos Silva cited the war in Ukraine and said that Brazilians and Portuguese expressed a similar view of the conflict. He said it was urgent to put weapons aside and start a dialogue. He said it was up to Russia, the invader, to withdraw from Ukrainian territory to end the war.